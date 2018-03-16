Johnson Lake project to improve angler access

LINCOLN, Neb. – Improvements are scheduled to begin at the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area inlet during March 2018. The project will improve angler access to the existing breakwater by connecting it to the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking pad with a paved sidewalk.

Additional lighting and benches will be installed, as well as a fishing pad at the breakwater’s elbow. This work will honor the memory of Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioner Lynn Berggren, who grew up fishing with his father and uncle at Johnson Lake.

The improvements are projected to be completed and ready for use in May. Johnson Lake is located 7 miles south of Lexington in Gosper and Dawson counties.

Funding is provided by Game and Parks’ Capital Maintenance Fund, Aquatic Habitat Angler Access Program, the Berggren family and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.