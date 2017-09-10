Johnson Lake resident wins NPCC raffle car

A Johnson Lake Nebraska woman is the winner of the 2017 Mid-Plains Community College raffle car.

Linda Ridenour’s name was drawn at 3 p.m. Saturday during Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in downtown North Platte. It appears that her winning ticket was purchased at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. Linda was not present for the drawing, but will be notified of the win by college officials.

Approximately 6900 raffle tickets costing $10 each were sold for the 1965 Chevrolet Impala. Proceeds will go toward payment of income taxes to the winner, the costs for next year’s raffle project and the balance to scholarships for students in MPCC’s Classic Car Restoration, Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs who disassemble, modify and reassemble a classic car to raffle every year. The Impala was the 13th vehicle raffled by the North Platte Community College Foundation.

During the restoration process, the students studied and learned how to merge both traditional and modern engineering and technology.

They designed the Impala, a true Super Sport model, to have a vintage air conditioning system, a tubular front suspension and front-wheel power disc brakes.

The drivetrain consists of a stock 8.1-liter late model fuel injected GM engine. It features the latest in computerized technology and incorporates a modified computer chip. The power plant is coupled to a 700R4 automatic transmission and a stock GM rear end.

The Impala toured the state throughout the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events.

In addition to raising money for scholarships, and attracting attention to the college, the Impala counted toward a certificate in automotive restoration for the students who worked on it.

A number of local businesses donated cash, parts or discounts toward the project. Those included Dave Smith Signs, JM Parts & Equipment, E.J.’s Outdoor Sports, Cohagen Battery and LKQ Corporation-Keystone Automotive.

More information about the car and the Classic Car Restoration, Automotive Tech and Auto Body Tech program offerings is available at www.mpcc.