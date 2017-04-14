Join Gov. Ricketts in Lexington for a Legislative Update

Note: Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch.

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he would visit Lexington on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 to discuss his legislative priorities and listen to Nebraskans. The Governor invites the public to attend.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts at an upcoming legislative update,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Public Relations Director. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how Nebraska is growing, and how the Governor is working with the Legislature on key priorities like balancing the budget this legislative session.”

Full details for the Governor’s visit to Lexington on Wednesday, April 19, 2017:

12:00-1:00 p.m. Lexington Legislative Update, Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington, LEXINGTON

Questions should be directed to the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2244.