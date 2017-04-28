Josh Gracin, Dan & Shay, Headline Comstock Windmill Festival, June 16-17-18, 2017

Josh Gracin, with two number one hits; Dan + Shay, nominated for CMA’s Duo of the Year; and Sundance Head, winner of the 2016 “The Voice,” are set to headline the Comstock Windmill Festival, June 16-17-18, 2017.

Also performing will be Ricochet, Chancey Williams, the Younger Brothers Band and Nebraska’s own Brody Ray, with the band Calibama. Brody qualified for both national television shows, “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

The dates are set for the return of the Comstock Windmill Festival with the same original name and at the same location – the 2nd Wind Ranch, three miles north of Comstock, Nebraska. Comstock, population 80, has only one current business, a pop machine. In the 1930s, Comstock supported 60 legitimate businesses.

After a few years of absence, “Comstock is Back” test drove a three-day concert in July of 2016, and left everyone who attended wanting the popular venue back in business.

Adversity caused the music festival to close for a few years, with a couple of other entities attempting to keep things going with out success.

One of the original Windmill Festival founders, Henry Nuxoll said, “We went through hell running these festivals, but it is far better going through hell than to hell. People have absolutely no clue what went on behind the scenes that cost us and me more than I owned. The story behind the story would take an hour long Chamber of Commerce speech to explain.”

Storme Warren of GAC Television said, “Comstock was one of the top three festivals in the nation favored by the country stars that performed there.”

In 2004, festival headliner Chris LeDoux said, “I love Comstock. You treat everybody the same. You don’t pen my true fans in the back because they can’t afford VIP Tickets.” LeDoux rebooked Comstock the week after he appeared, but unfortunately passed away the day that Comstock got 5,000 posters with him and Keith Urban as that years’ headliners.

More regional bands will be announced soon as part of the 2017 Windmill Festival. Comstock will offer camping, both electrical and primitive, food vendors, beer tents and various other vendors. Tickets and camping may be purchased in advance. Go to www.windmillfestival.com or call 308-628-4108. Offices will open May 1, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.