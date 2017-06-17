Journalists finishing week-long tour of tourism spots in the panhandle

21 journalists writing for international, national and regional media outlets are finishing their tour of western Nebraska to learn what the state has to offer visitors. The tour, hosted by the Nebraska Tourism Commission, began Monday and runs through Sunday.

Commission Public Information Officer Jenn Gjerde says the group is visiting businesses and tourist attractions from Ogallala to Harrison. Gjerde says the Tourism Commission gets the best response from the writers who tour the Panhandle.

Gjerde says the previous 373 writers who took the tours wrote nearly 850 articles that had a potential readership or viewership of more than 1.1-billion potential visitors.

Journalists on this tour include freelancers, a columnist for the Chicago Tribune, the editor of the American Family Association Journal and a staff writer for a group of newspapers in the Minneapolis-St Paul area among others