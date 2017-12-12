Judge Andrea Miller to speak to 363 UNK grads at Friday commencement

When: 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15

Where: UNK Health and Sports Center, 24th Street and 15th Avenue, Kearney

Social Media: Follow @UNKearney and #lopergrad on Twitter to see photos and posts

Live Broadcast: Watch commencement live at unk.edu and join in the #lopergrad conversation at http://unk.edu/eventdashboard

KEARNEY – Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 363 will be conferred at commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday at University of Nebraska at Kearney.

District Judge Andrea D. Miller will be the honored guest and commencement speaker for the exercises, with UNK Chancellor Douglas A. Kristensen presiding. UNK Health and Sports Center is the site for the event. Doors to the venue open at 8:30 a.m.

Miller, originally from Gordon, is a 2002 UNK graduate with an honors degree in political science, later earning her juris doctorate from University of Nebraska College of Law. She practiced civil law and family law at Simmons Olsen Law in Scottsbluff and became the first female shareholder of the firm in 2010.

In September 2017 she was appointed to the District Court for the 12th Judicial District by Gov. Pete Ricketts. She and her husband, Travis, were named 2015 UNK Distinguished Young Alumni.

Student speaker during the exercises will be Aatiya Ahmad, a cum laude graduate from Auburn, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, emphasizing health science. Ahmad has been accepted, and will begin study next fall, at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The Choraleers, directed by UNK Professor of Music, Theater and Dance David Bauer, will perform a pre-commencement concert and processional, “Canzon Duodecimi Toni,” by Giovanni Gabrieli.

SEATING AND PARKING

UNK commencement ceremonies are webcast at www.unk.edu. Find out more details at http://www.unk.edu/about/commencement/index.php

For guests, parking in the lots west of the Health and Sports Center is encouraged. Visitors with handicap permits can park east of the Health and Sports Center. Those transporting a handicapped person will have access to drop off the person on the east side of the complex, but will need to move their vehicle to another lot.

Visitors with wheelchairs can sit in the corner seating sections on the main floor or use the elevator in the northeast corner of the building to sit in the designated section on the arena floor. Individuals who have difficulties with steps should arrive at least an hour early to have access to seats just below the railings on the main floor or to obtain seating on the arena floor seats.