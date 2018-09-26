Judge: City went too far in barring man from possessing gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has ruled that a Lincoln ordinance can’t bar a man from possessing a firearm just because he’s been found guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Judge Kevin McManaman of Lancaster County District Court last week overturned a county court conviction of 25-year-old Evan Bell, saying the ordinance violated Bell’s right to keep and bear arms.

An officer Bell contacted in July 2017 about another case cited Bell after learning Bell had a handgun, violating city code because he’d been convicted twice of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

McManaman ruled that Bell’s misdemeanor convictions weren’t enough to completely deprive him of any rights under the Second Amendment, in part because the elements of his crimes didn’t include violence.