Judge: Defendant can be forced to take anti-psychotic drugs

BY Associated Press | March 5, 2018
Courtesy/NDCS - Andres Surber

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has granted a prosecutors’ request to force a homicide defendant to take anti-psychotic medication.

The judge ruled Friday the drugs will give psychiatrists treating Andres Surber a chance to definitively determine his mental competency

Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Another man charged, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

A judge ruled in April that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

A doctor said in a Feb. 1 memo that Surber has stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and said he suspects Surber is “malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.”

