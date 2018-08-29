Judge dismisses lawsuit to keep Medicaid measure off ballot

Lincoln, Neb. — A Nebraska judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to keep a Medicaid expansion measure from appearing on the November general election ballot.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Darla Ideus rejected arguments Tuesday from opponents of the measure, who alleged that the petition drive to place the issue before voters violated Nebraska law and the state constitution.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a current and former state senator by a law firm with ties to the Republican Party.

The ballot initiative was heavily financed by the Fairness Project, a Washington-based group formed by labor unions to push for minimum wage ballot measures and what it calls “economic fairness” issues.

The ballot campaign’s manager, Meg Mandy, says expanding Medicaid would provide health coverage to an estimated 90,000 residents.