Judge rejects student’s hazing defense in dorm attack case | KRVN Radio

Judge rejects student’s hazing defense in dorm attack case

BY Associated Press | March 15, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska judge has rejected a former Creighton University student’s argument that his fraternity hazed him into a state of intoxication so severe that he unwittingly slashed a woman’s neck.

Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman says that while hazing by Phi Kappa Psi may have been a part of the February 2017 attack, Christopher Wheeler took many steps on his own, such as illegally purchasing vodka and smoking marijuana. Stratman says the 20-year-old also failed to provide evidence that he would’ve been physically harmed if he hadn’t participated in the activities.

Court records say Wheeler entered the dorm room of a 19-year-old student he didn’t know and swiped at her neck with a pocketknife, scarring the woman but not seriously injuring her.

Wheeler will go to trial next month.

