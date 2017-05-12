Judge tells state to reinstate Medicaid for college student

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has ordered Nebraska officials to reinstate an Omaha college student’s Medicaid coverage.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Judge Susan Strong ruled earlier this week that the Nebraska Health and Human Services

Department had unlawfully terminated Azar Webb’s coverage when he turned 21 in September 2015.

An attorney for Nebraska Appleseed, which sued the department last June, said Webb should have been approved under a Medicaid category added by the Affordable Care Act for those up to age 26 who formerly were in foster care. The state had argued that Webb wasn’t eligible because amendments to the state plan had not been approved by the Administration of Children and Families at the time of Webb’s administrative hearing.