Judge throws out Crawford jail sentence in body shop dispute

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ World boxing champion Terence Crawford has had his 90-day jail sentence overturned, though he still will be on two years’ probation for two misdemeanors in connection with a 2016 disturbance at an Omaha body shop.

Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin ruled on Thursday that the jail sentence imposed by a lower court judge was excessive.

Crawford was found guilty of disorderly conduct and damage to property for his actions in response to a billing dispute at the body shop where one of his vehicles was painted. Crawford was accused of damaging a hydraulic lift in an incident captured on a surveillance video.

Crawford knocked out Julius Indongo in Lincoln last Saturday to win all four world championship belts in the 140-pound division.