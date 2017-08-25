class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255876 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Judge throws out Crawford jail sentence in body shop dispute

BY Associated Press | August 25, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ World boxing champion Terence Crawford has had his 90-day jail sentence overturned, though he still will be on two years’ probation for two misdemeanors in connection with a 2016 disturbance at an Omaha body shop.

Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin ruled on Thursday that the jail sentence imposed by a lower court judge was excessive.

Crawford was found guilty of disorderly conduct and damage to property for his actions in response to a billing dispute at the body shop where one of his vehicles was painted. Crawford was accused of damaging a hydraulic lift in an incident captured on a surveillance video.

Crawford knocked out Julius Indongo in Lincoln last Saturday to win all four world championship belts in the 140-pound division.

