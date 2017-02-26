Judicial committee hears bills on protection orders and criminal immunity

LINCOLN–Protection would be increased for victims of harassment, domestic violence and sexual assault, and Good Samaritans would get immunity in drug overdose cases under bills heard before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee Thursday afternoon.

Protection Orders

LB 178, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would create a new type of protection order for cases of sexual assault.

Bolz said her bill would address a gap in the law.

Current protection orders cover harassment and domestic violence, but some cases don’t qualify for either. To qualify for harassment, there must be repeated incidents. To qualify for domestic violence protection, individuals must be in a relationship.

One-time sexual assault cases between people not in a relationship are unaccounted for.

Lauren Ward of Creighton University’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Center said such cases are more likely to occur on college campuses.

Another bill would eliminate coverage gaps when renewing protection orders.

LB 191, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would give people the ability to renew domestic violence protection orders up to 30 days before existing orders expire.

Under current law, an existing protection order must expire before a renewal can be submitted. The time spent waiting for a new protection order can be days or weeks.

The protection gap can increase the risk of violence. Stephanie Huddle of the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence said perpetrators keep track of expiration dates.

Pansing Brooks said the bill’s rules on renewal would extend to sexual assault protection orders if Bolz’s bill also passes.

A third bill, LB 394 introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would make illegal the possession or purchase of a deadly weapon by a person who is subject to a harassment protection order. Existing law already includes subjects of a domestic violence protection order.

Morfeld made a distinction between possession and ownership of a deadly weapon by saying someone else could hold onto a weapon for the owner.

Immunity

LB 487, also introduced by Morfeld, would give criminal immunity to people seeking help during drug overdoses.

The bill mirrors Good Samaritan laws already in place for underage alcohol consumption.

The bill would grant immunity from charges of drug and paraphernalia possession to the first person who called for medical assistance, remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha asked about a situation when more than one person called and stayed to assist.

Morfeld said a balance needs to be achieved and he would explore expanding the number of people qualified for immunity.