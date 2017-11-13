Judicial Resources Commission to Hold Annual Meeting December 4

Lincoln, Ne. — The Judicial Resources Commission will hold its annual meeting pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 24-1205 to determine whether (1) a new judgeship is appropriate in any judicial district or a reduction in judgeships is appropriate in any judicial district, or (2) the judicial district boundaries or the number of judicial districts should be changed for the district or county courts.

The Commission shall also examine current caseload statistics and make any appropriate recommendations for the more balanced use of existing judicial resources. Additionally, the Commission will take up the pending motion tabled during its meeting of April 3, 2017, to change the judicial boundaries for the district court only by moving Otoe County from the 2nd Judicial District to the 1st Judicial District.

The annual meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1 p.m., central time. The annual meeting will be held at the State Capitol Building, Room 1510, Lincoln, Nebraska. Any member of the public may attend the annual meeting and present, either orally or in writing, any pertinent information concerning the issues to be addressed.

Following the annual meeting, the Commission will provide the Legislature, the Governor and the Supreme Court with a report of the hearing and any recommendations.

Commission members are:

Hon. Stephanie F. Stacy, Chair

Stephen Bader, Bellevue

Christopher Nielsen, Omaha

Charles E. Conrad, Hastings

Robert J. Parker, Hastings

William Dittrick, Omaha

Brian Phares, North Platte

Timothy R. Engler, Lincoln

Hon. John E. Samson, Blair

Coby Mach, Lincoln

Lori Scherer, BeemerMichael

J. McCarthy, North Platte

Mark M. Sipple, Columbus

Hon. Patrick R. McDermott, Schuyler

Robert Slovek, Omaha

Hon. Robert B. O’Neal, Papillion

Darlene Starman, Lincoln

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System at 711.