Judicial Resources Commission to Hold Annual Meeting December 4

Lincoln, Ne. — The Judicial Resources Commission will hold its annual meeting pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 24-1205 to determine whether (1) a new judgeship is appropriate in any judicial district or a reduction in judgeships is appropriate in any judicial district, or (2) the judicial district boundaries or the number of judicial districts should be changed for the district or county courts.
The Commission shall also examine current caseload statistics and make any appropriate recommendations for the more balanced use of existing judicial resources. Additionally, the Commission will take up the pending motion tabled during its meeting of April 3, 2017, to change the judicial boundaries for the district court only by moving Otoe County from the 2nd Judicial District to the 1st Judicial District.
The annual meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1 p.m., central time. The annual meeting will be held at the State Capitol Building, Room 1510, Lincoln, Nebraska. Any member of the public may attend the annual meeting and present, either orally or in writing, any pertinent information concerning the issues to be addressed.
Following the annual meeting, the Commission will provide the Legislature, the Governor and the Supreme Court with a report of the hearing and any recommendations.
Commission members are:
Hon. Stephanie F. Stacy, Chair
Stephen Bader, Bellevue
Christopher Nielsen, Omaha
Charles E. Conrad, Hastings
Robert J. Parker, Hastings
William Dittrick, Omaha
Brian Phares, North Platte
Timothy R. Engler, Lincoln
Hon. John E. Samson, Blair
Coby Mach, Lincoln
Lori Scherer, BeemerMichael
J. McCarthy, North Platte
Mark M. Sipple, Columbus
Hon. Patrick R. McDermott, Schuyler
Robert Slovek, Omaha
Hon. Robert B. O’Neal, Papillion
Darlene Starman, Lincoln
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System at 711.