Judicial Resources Commission to hold August 21 Hearing

Lincoln, Neb. — The Judicial Resources Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. central daylight time, at the State Capitol Building, Room 1510, Lincoln, Nebraska. The purpose of the hearing is to determine, pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 24-1204 and 1206, whether judicial vacancies exist in the following locations:

Office of county court of the 3rd Judicial District, due to the appointment of John R. Freudenberg to the Nebraska Supreme Court, effective July 6, 2018, and if so to make a recommendation to the Supreme Court as to the primary place of office of said vacancy.

Office of district court of the 11th Judicial District, due to the retirement of Judge Donald E. Rowlands effective July 31, 2018, and if so to make a recommendation to the Supreme Court as to the primary place of office of said vacancy.

Office of district court of the 4th Judicial District, due to the death of Judge W. Mark Ashford on August 1, 2018, and if so to make a recommendation to the Supreme Court as to the primary place of office of said vacancy.

The public hearing will include videoconferencing from the following sites: (1) Omaha West Vocational Rehabilitation Office, 12011 Q Street, Omaha, Nebraska; (2) North Platte Vocational Rehabilitation Office, 200 S. Silber, Building 2, North Platte, Nebraska; (3) Mid-Plains Community College, McMillen Hall, 1205 East 3rd, room 201, McCook, Nebraska; and (4) Grand Island Vocational Rehabilitation Office, 203 East Stolley Park Road, Suite B, Grand Island, Nebraska. Please note the videoconferencing sites will not be used to receive public testimony.

Any member of the public wishing to present oral testimony before the Judicial Resources Commission may do so by attending the public hearing in Room 1510 of the State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska. Any member of the public wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information to the commission may do so by mailing it to the commission Chair no later than August 17, 2018 at the following address: State Capitol Building, Room 2219, Lincoln, NE 68509, or e-mailing it to: Dawn.Mussmann@nebraska.gov.

Following the hearing, the Commission will make a recommendation to the Legislature of its determination.

Commission members are:

Honorable Stephanie F. Stacy, Chair Stephen Bader, Bellevue

Stephen Bader, Bellevue Honorable Anne M. Paine, McCook

Charles E. Conrad, Hastings Robert J. Parker, Hastings

William Dittrick, Omaha Brian Phares, North Platte

Timothy R. Engler, Lincoln Honorable John E. Samson, Blair

Coby Mach, Lincoln Lori Scherer, Beemer

Michael J. McCarthy, North Platte Mark M. Sipple, Columbus

Christopher Nielsen, Omaha Robert Slovek, Omaha

Honorable Robert B. O’Neal, Papillion Darlene Starman, Lincoln

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System at 711.