July 14th McCook Taking Care of You Conference

Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network (Southwest Service Area) is holding the “Taking Care of You” conference on Friday, July 14th at McCook Community College. “The $10 registration fee will give you an amazing day,” explains Helena T. Janousek, Respite Coordinator. “We will have outstanding speakers and presenters to share their expertise.”

You do not have to be involved with the Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network to attend the conference. Registrations can be made contacting Sharon Kircher, Business & Community Education Director at McCook Community College 308-345-8123.

Featured presenters include:

Julie Masters, PhD, professor and chair of the department of gerontology at the University of Nebraska Omaha will focus on Aging Well.

Jennifer Miller, with PTI of Omaha, will have two presentations on dealing with autism for all ages.

Becky Wiemers, LCSW, of Unified Therapy Clinic will explain different mental health diagnoses.

Sheri Blome, Western Nebraska Respite Coordinator, will conduct training for respite providers.

Emergency Preparedness by McCook Fireman Rick Metcalf.

The Taking Care of You Conference will give you an opportunity for:

Mary Kay Makeover with Cindy McCollam

Photo session by Images by Annette

Hand massages and chair massages by Unified Therapy Clinic staff

Betty Vette in healthy eating

Learning how to knit a scarf with Tammie Moore

Scrapbooking and card making with Sheri Blome

Tai Chi with Ronda and Jon Graff

Additional sessions include: Sensory Overload, Know Your Numbers, and Personality Testing. The conference will conclude with “Fabulous Fannie” and door prizes.

Attendees can also register for a free health screening to find out your cholesterol levels and blood sugar (glucose). You can also attend an explanation of results during the “Know Your Numbers” session. Call Denise at 308-345-4223 to schedule your time for the Target Your Health free testing.

Due to the support of McCook Community Foundation Fund, Region II Developmental Disability Council and Hatch’s Foods of Grant, the registration cost is only $10 per person which includes outstanding speakers, hands-on sessions, vendors, snacks, lunch and entertainment.

A special incentive was donated to the Respite Conference to encourage attendance. A handcrafted wooden flag will be the grand door prize among participants in the “Taking Care of You Conference” at the closing session. “We are so grateful for the talents of Matt Brown and his support of the Respite program,” shares Janousek. “You can view a photo of the flag on our website at www.respitesw.ne.gov .”

According to the National Family Caregivers Association, in any given year, over 65 million people provide some level of caregiving services. Of today’s family caregivers, 40% provide some level of nursing support.

A caregiver is a person who cares for someone who has a long-term or lifelong physical or psychological challenge. Respite can occur in many different ways and places depending on the needs of the caregiver and the person they are caring for. Respite allows the family caregiver an opportunity to have time to do what is needed to take care of themselves, thereby helping relieve stress in the family.

For additional information on respite, contact Janousek at 1-866-RESPITE(737-7483) or 308-345-4990. Nebraska Respite Network – Southwest Service Area is located at 404 West 10th Street, McCook – one block north of Arby’s. Respite provider and caregiver information can be found on the web site. You can also follow us on Facebook.com/respitesw or Twitter@NebraskaRespite .