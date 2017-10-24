Jury trial set for Gothenburg man charged with multiple counts of identity theft

Jury trial is set in the case of a 36-year-old Gothenburg man charged 29 financial crimes and one insurance case. Most of the charges faced by Matthew Mroczek are for Identity Theft, others are for Criminal Possession of Financial Devices, Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property. The crimes allegedly occurred from August through December 2016. The case stems from an investigation by the Gothenburg Police Department following Mroczek’s arrest in Omaha into an investigation there involving the purchase of about $20,000 in merchandise with alleged stolen credit information from Gothenburg. Mroczek is also charged with Insurance Fraud in a separate Dawson County case.

Dawson County District Judge Jim Doyle arraigned Mroczek on the charges Monday morning, Mroczek entered a not guilty plea to all charges. The trial is set for January 9, 2018 at 9:00am. Mroczek is being held in the Dawson County Jail on $100,000 bond. He can be released if 10% of the amount is posted. Defense attorney Bronson Malcom requested a reduction in bond or that Mroczek be allowed participate in an in-patient treatment program. Prosecutor Garrett Goodwin said the bond was reasonable but, was not opposed to allowing Mroczek to attend treatment. Judge Doyle declined the request to lower the bond but, amended it to allow Mroczek to participate in an in-patient treatment program when there is an opening.

A court affidavit indicates Mroczek was formerly the financial director for an auto dealership in Gothenburg. He allegedly took files containing personal information of dealership customers and used that information to apply for credit. A search of his residence yielded several credit cards with names not belonging to Mroczek, copies of social security cards and credit applications which he took from the dealership.