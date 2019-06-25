Juvenile Arrested Following Multi-County Pursuit

Omaha, Neb. — June 25, 2019 — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with the assistance of the Omaha Police Department, arrested a juvenile following a pursuit that began near Gretna and ended near 76th and Charles streets in Omaha.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Monday, troopers were notified of a black Chrysler Town and Country van driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80. Moments later, a trooper observed the vehicle traveling eastbound at 105 miles per hour near mile marker 432. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the early stages of the pursuit it was determined that the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle traveled into Omaha, reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour before exiting I-80 onto Interstate 680 northbound. As the vehicle exited I-680 and began traveling eastbound on Pacific Street, the Omaha Police Department’s Able-1 took over the pursuit from the air.

When the suspect vehicle came to a stop near 76th and Charles, troopers and officers were able to take the driver, a 17-year-old male, into custody. The juvenile was taken to the Sarpy County Juvenile Detention Center for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, no operator’s license, and various traffic violations.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes.