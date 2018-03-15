Juvenile attorney bill stalls in Nebraska Legislature

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297442 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 15, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A bill that would have required courts to appoint an attorney for juveniles charged with a crime has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature.

Supporters failed on Wednesday to break a filibuster led by Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte, who argued that the measure was a solution in search of a problem. Lawmakers voted 31-8 to force an end to the legislative debate, two short of what was required to bring it to a vote.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, says she introduced the bill to ensure juveniles’ constitutional rights are protected. She says many youths don’t understand the potential long-term consequences of having a criminal conviction on their record, and they and their parents could struggle to navigate through the court system.

