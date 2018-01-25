class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286399 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Juvenile solitary confinement measure raises concerns | KRVN Radio

Juvenile solitary confinement measure raises concerns

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Juvenile solitary confinement measure raises concerns
Courtesy/MGN Online

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would curtail use of juvenile room confinement raised questions during a Nebraska legislative hearing.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the measure would ban solitary confinement except when necessary to eliminate immediate risk of harm.

Juliet Summers of Voices for Children in Nebraska testified Wednesday that the psychological effects of solitary confinement are magnified for children, whose brains are still developing.

But several people who work at detention and youth treatment centers testified against the bill.

Ralph Healey from the Kearney Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center says he’s concerned about the difficult youth sent to Kearney and the injuries suffered by staff from youth assaults. He says that unless the measure is modified to help protect the staff, it will cause a lot of trouble.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments