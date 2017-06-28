Kansas Amber Alert for two boys

An Amber Alert was issued in Kansas this morning for two children who were taken by force from their mother at a location north of Hays, KS. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the suspect vehcile is a red 2008 Chevy Pickup bearing KS tag: 120GZV. The truck has a black flat bed, black wheels and a black push bumper.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office reported that 33-year-old Bryce Jay McDowell had run a woman’s vehicle off the road and used force to take Cadenn and Mason McDowell from their mother. Cadenn is one-year-old and reportedly wearing “Cars” pajamas and Mason is three-years-old and wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajamas.