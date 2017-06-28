class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244802 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas Amber Alert for two boys

BY Dave Schroeder | June 28, 2017
Courtesy/ Amber Alert issued in Kansas for Mason(left) and Cadenn McDowell.

An Amber Alert was issued in Kansas this morning for two children who were taken by force from their mother at a location north of Hays, KS. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the suspect vehcile is a red 2008 Chevy Pickup bearing KS tag: 120GZV. The truck has a black flat bed, black wheels and a black push bumper.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office reported that 33-year-old Bryce Jay McDowell had run a woman’s vehicle off the road and used force to take Cadenn and Mason McDowell from their mother. Cadenn is one-year-old and reportedly wearing “Cars” pajamas and Mason is three-years-old and wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajamas.

Courtesy/ Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Bryce Jay McDowell is suspected of taking two boys from their mother near Hays, KS.
Courtesy/ Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Suspect truck in Kansas Amber Alert..
