Kansas bans tobacco, vape use on campus

BY Associated Press | July 5, 2018
Lawrence, Kansas — University of Kansas students and faculty can no longer use tobacco or vaping products on campus under a new policy pushed by health-conscious students.

The Kansas City Star reports that the university banned smoking, vaping or using any other tobacco products on school grounds as of July 1. State law already bans smoking inside and immediately outside campus buildings.

The new school policy comes more than five years after a student survey found that 64 percent favored stricter tobacco policies. Faculty who responded at the time to an Office of Institutional Research and Planning survey agreed.

The new rules affect all University of Kansas campuses. The university offers help to students fighting a nicotine or tobacco addiction through free programs at the student health center.

