Kansas fundraising letter mistakenly ends up in Lexington

Lexington, Neb. — Kerry Teetor, Secretary-Treasurer of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department advises there’s a letter circulating in the community for a fire department, but it’s not for the local fire department. It’s apparently for a fire department in the Topeka, Kansas area.

Teetor says the letter requests fund donations for answering telephones, helping with fundraising, bookkeeping, maintenance other purposes.

Teetor says the fund drive was not originated by the “local” Lexington Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Teetor says whoever mailed the letters, sent them to the wrong postal area…

Teetor says: “The Lexington Fire Department… we don’t do our fund drive until in November and our letterhead and everything will be on that fund drive when we start it. That’s the only time of year that the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department — here in Lexington — does any kind of fund drives.”

Teetor says the letter contains a return envelope for your donation. He suggests if you get one of these letters requesting a donation, simply throw it away.