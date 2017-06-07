Kansas hog farm fire burns worker, kills thousands of pigs

LONG ISLAND, Kan. (AP) _ A fire at a north-central Kansas hog farm has injured a worker and killed 9,000 animals.

Phillips County sheriff’s deputy Pat Hewitt says the fire started about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at a barn for sows and piglets at Husky Hogs in 130-resident Long Island. The fire spread to two other farrowing barns before being controlled about two hours later.

Hewitt says the injured worker is hospitalized in Wichita with arm and leg burns not considered life-threatening.

The fire’s cause wasn’t clear. The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.

Husky Hogs’ Julia Nelson told The Associated Press the blaze killed about 2,000 sows and 7,000 piglets, though roughly 4,500 sows were spared.

Nelson calls it a tragedy, and that “we did what we could to save everything we could.”