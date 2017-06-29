Kansas State University Announces a Rare “Corpse Flower” has Bloomed After 15 Years.

After more than 15 years of greenhouse growth, a “corpse flower” – a tree-like flowering plant that produces one of the largest blooms in the world – has bloomed.

Growth parameters were indicating the flower might bloom over the weekend. When that didn’t happen, Kansas State University assistant professor of landscape horticulture, Chad Miller, says there was concern that the flower might not fully open.

“I was trying to prepare myself for it not being a nice spectacular open bloom and then about 4 o’clock yesterday, just saw some action and I was basically trying to contain myself and not jump up and down, so it was a pretty exciting moment,” said Miller.

As for its commonly referred to name – “corpse flower” – Miller says it’s definitely accurate, “If you’ve ever driven past a dead animal on the side of the road in the middle of the summer that’s been laying there for a day or two, that’s pretty much what this might smell like to most folks.”

While bees help pollinate many of the flowers we’re familiar with, most corpse flowers are pollinated by flies and other insects. That’s one reason why the smell is so strong.

At this point, the flower doesn’t have a name. However, Miller says they’ve been asking people to offer suggestions and one name that keeps coming up is Dr. Ken Schroeder, “We’ve got a couple of names that include his name and so I think we’re going to try to honor him because he’s the one that started this beauty 15 years ago, and I think that’s rightfully so to give him some credit and name this one for it.”

The rarity of a corpse flower bloom makes each one an event.Miller says the public can visit the bloom – which only lasts 24-48 hours – at the greenhouse complex on the K-State campus or they can visit the K-State Horticulture and Natural Resources Facebook page.