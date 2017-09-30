NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Southwest Region Parks is hosting its annual Kayak Kids Essay Competition.

The essay must be a hand-written 250-word essay expressing why the youth thinks growing up in the outdoors is important and how the great outdoors offers a multitude of opportunities for youth and adults, along with a photo of the essay writer at one of the southwest reservoirs or parks doing an outdoor activity. The parks and state recreation areas included in the southwest region are: Johnson Lake, Elwood, Gallagher Canyon, Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir, Buffalo Bill Ranch, Enders, Medicine Creek, Rock Creek Lake, Red Willow or Swanson Reservoir.

The competition rewards two youth participants that best exhibit an appreciation and love for nature’s resources within two age divisions; 10 to 14 year old and 15 to 18 year old. Prizes for each age division winner include an Emotion sit-on-top kayak, paddle and life jacket.

Submissions need to be mailed to Swanson Reservoir SRA, 36166 Road 44B, Trenton, NE 69044 by Oct. 15, 2017.

