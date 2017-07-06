Kearney Cruise Nite – Open Container Law

During the week of July 12-17 visitors from all over Nebraska will come to Kearney to take part in the Cruise Nite experience. The Kearney Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to possess an open container of alcohol while on public property. This includes sidewalks, alleys, streets, and parking lots. In the past, a person could possess an open container on public property as long as they were not consuming the alcohol. This law has changed.

The City of Kearney hopes that citizens voluntarily comply with this new ordinance to make the Cruise Nite experience enjoyable for everyone.

Please remember to BE SAFE – BE SMART during the Cruise Nite celebration.