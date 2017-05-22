class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237499 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Kearney drug store burglary

BY City of Kearney | May 22, 2017
At 7:03 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, the Kearney Police Department was called to investigate a burglary at ABC Drug Store, 2123 Central Avenue in downtown Kearney. The suspect(s) entered the drug store by breaking the front glass door of the pharmacy at an unknown time during the night. It is believed that prescription narcotics were taken; however, at this early stage of the investigation, it is unknown how much was taken or the value. If anyone has any information about this crime, please call the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424. You can also report any information about this crime to the Buffalo County Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers.buffalocounty-ne.us/.

