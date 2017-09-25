Kearney High is UNK Band Day’s top parade performer

KEARNEY – Kearney High School won the Sweepstakes Trophy and was named the top band overall atSaturday’s 2017 UNK Band Day Parade competition.
Nineteen Nebraska bands marched in the University of Nebraska at Kearney parade.
Kearney High won Class AA and also was awarded the trophy for outstanding drum line.
Winning the Outstanding Color Guard trophy was Kearney Catholic High School.
Other first-place honors went to Grand Island Northwest High School, Class A; Holdrege High School, Class B; Kearney Catholic High School, Class C; and Osmond High School, Class D.
In the middle school division, first place went to Lexington Middle School.
UNK Band Day Competition
Sweepstakes Trophy
Kearney High School
Outstanding Drum Line
Kearney High School
Outstanding Color Guard
Kearney Catholic High School
Class AA
1st – Kearney High School
2nd – Hastings High School
3rd – North Platte High School
Class A
1st – Grand Island Northwest High School
Class B
1st – Holdrege High School
2nd – Cozad High School
Class C
1st – Kearney Catholic High School
2nd – Ravenna High School
3rd – Gibbon High School
Class D
1st – Osmond High School
2nd – Kenesaw High School
3rd – Elm Creek High School
Middle School
1st – Lexington Middle School
2nd – Kearney 8th Grade Band
3rd – Ogallala Middle School