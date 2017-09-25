class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261810 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Kearney High is UNK Band Day’s top parade performer | KRVN Radio

BY Todd Gottula, UNK Communications | September 25, 2017
Courtesy/ UNK Communications. Kearney High School won the Sweepstakes Trophy and was named the top band overall at Saturday’s 2017 UNK Band Day Parade competition.

 

KEARNEY – Kearney High School won the Sweepstakes Trophy and was named the top band overall atSaturday’s 2017 UNK Band Day Parade competition.

Nineteen Nebraska bands marched in the University of Nebraska at Kearney parade.

Kearney High won Class AA and also was awarded the trophy for outstanding drum line.

Winning the Outstanding Color Guard trophy was Kearney Catholic High School.

Other first-place honors went to Grand Island Northwest High School, Class A; Holdrege High School, Class B; Kearney Catholic High School, Class C; and Osmond High School, Class D.

In the middle school division, first place went to Lexington Middle School.

 

UNK Band Day Competition

Sweepstakes Trophy

Kearney High School

 

Outstanding Drum Line

Kearney High School

 

Outstanding Color Guard

Kearney Catholic High School

 

Class AA

1st – Kearney High School

2nd – Hastings High School

3rd – North Platte High School

 

Class A

1st – Grand Island Northwest High School

 

Class B

1st – Holdrege High School

2nd – Cozad High School

 

Class C

1st – Kearney Catholic High School

2nd – Ravenna High School

3rd – Gibbon High School

 

Class D

1st – Osmond High School

2nd – Kenesaw High School

3rd – Elm Creek High School

 

Middle School

1st – Lexington Middle School

2nd – Kearney 8th Grade Band

3rd – Ogallala Middle School

 

Courtesy/ UNK Communications. Lexington Middle School earned 1st Place in Middle School division of Saturday’s 2017 UNK Band Day Parade competition.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

