Kearney High School A.D. Named District IV Athletic Director of the Year

Mitchell Stine, Kearney High School Activities Director, has been named the 2017 NSIAA District IV Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Stine was nominated by his peers in athletic administration from across the state for his dedication to the youth in Kearney and in the state.

Stine will receive his award at the NSIAA luncheon on March 8, 2017 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska. The public is invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased for $25 each by calling Greg Lamberty of Bennington Public Schools at 402-238-2447 or by emailing glamberty@bennps.org.