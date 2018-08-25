Kearney landfill to offer free tire disposal

Kearney, Neb. — The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will accept tires free of charge from residents of Buffalo County beginning September 8, 2018 through September 24, 2018. This opportunity for free tire disposal is funded by a grant secured by the City of Kearney from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Scrap Tire Reduction Fund. The grant allows the landfill to accept up to 300 tons of tires. Once that tonnage has been reached, Landfill fees for tire disposal will be reinstated.

The landfill has collected 2,269.97 tons of tires, which is equivalent to about 226,997 passenger car tires, from eight previous tire collections funded by the NDEQ Scrap Tire Grant.

Residents of Buffalo County can take tires to the landfill located at 6711 West 56th Street, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tires that contain rims or tires that originate from tire retailers or businesses that have charged or collected fees to accept scrap tires are not eligible.

Please remember to securely fasten your load before traveling to the landfill in order to prevent littering. If you have any questions please contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Supervisor, at 308-233-3206.