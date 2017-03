The Cozad Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Kearney man Monday afternoon following a probation search. A vehicle inspection yielded suspected methamphetamine. A further search by probation officers led to information about suspected drug transactions. Christopher Gabry appeared in Dawson County Court Tuesday on charges for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at 10% of $20,000 and his next court appearance set for March 9, 2017 at 10:30am.