Kearney man charged with Child Pornography

A 38-year-old Kearney man has been charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography in Buffalo County Court. Jeremiah Warren was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. He is being held in the Buffalo County Jail on 10% of $500,000 bond. Details of the case have been sealed in court records.

Warren was an employee of the Kearney YMCA and the Kearney Police Department says that in the early stage of their investigation, no images of children from the Kearney YMCA had been located. But, add that the investigation is not complete.

Warren’s next court hearing has been set for October 30, 2017 at 9:00am.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers Web Site at http://www.crimestoppers.buffalocounty-ne.us/.