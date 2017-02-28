Kearney man crashes car into guardrail after fleeing authorities on I-80

WACO – A Kearney man is dead after crashing his car into a guardrail on Interstate 80 Monday evening. At approximately 5:19 p.m. authorities received a report of a reckless driver weaving in the eastbound lanes on I-80. A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper near the area responded and located the subject who was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Emmons of Kearney. Prior to the trooper ending the encounter, Emmons fled the scene in his vehicle. Nearly 20 minutes later, Emmons’ vehicle struck a guardrail in the median at the Waco exit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered by the York County Attorney. A Grand Jury will be convened at a later date.