Kearney PD cautions about suspicious person

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 officers of the Kearney Police Department received a report of a suspicious male subject driving a black car in the area of Harmon Park. A fourteen year old girl reported that as she was walking, a male subject in a black 4-door car with tinted windows stopped to ask if she was okay and if she wanted a ride. He also asked the girl if she needed any money. The girl reported to officers that the male drove away as two other ladies walked by.

The vehicle is described as being a black 4-door car with tinted windows. She described the male subject as being a white male, 5’11” tall, approximately 145 pounds, with very short hair or shaved head, with blue eyes, and wearing a gray and white pullover style shirt. Officers have been reviewing surveillance video from this area and are continuing to investigate this report.