Kearney PD statistics on Kearney Cruise night

The 32nd Annual Cruise Nite has wrapped up and went very well overall. There were 249 calls for service between 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, through 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 21. There were 11 vehicles towed from the downtown area in preparation for the Show and Shine. KPD investigated 16 traffic accidents (3 with injury) during this time. These numbers only reflect statistics from the Kearney Police Department. Law enforcement officers from Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and U.N.K. Police all collaboratively worked together for Cruise Nite.

Tickets Issued: 27 – Written Warnings 16- Uniform Traffic Citations Expired Plates (2)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

No Proof of Insurance

Failure to Yield

Provisional Operator Permit Violation

Negligent Driving

Racing on a Highway (2)

Driving an Unregistered Vehicle

Traffic Signal Violation

Interlock Violation

Exhibition of Acceleration (2)

Following too Closely

Open Container of Alcohol Arrests (31 Total) Adults – 30

Juvenile – 1 Crimes: Driving Under Suspension (1)

Minor in Possession of Alcohol (3)

Arrests for Outstanding Warrants (2)

Possession of Marijuana (3)

Domestic Assault (2)

Assault (3)

Driving Under the Influence (2)

Arson