(UPDATE)Kearney police locate remaining suspect in pursuit

UPDATE: 4:50pm Friday

Kearney Police Department report the male suspect driver involved in the pursuit earlier this morning has been located and arrested. KPD officers, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and alert citizens all assisted in locating the suspect.

Previous story:

Kearney Police Department continues to search for a male suspect involved in a Friday morning pursuit. Shortly after 11:00am, officers attempted to make a traffic stop for a traffic violation when the suspect vehicle failed to stop. The pursuit was terminated as the suspect left the city limits. It was then observed re-entering the city limits and led offices on another short pursuit. It was terminated as the pursuit went into residential areas. The car was later reported abandoned in the backyard of a residence in the Eastbrooke area.

Two suspects began running on foot, officers soon apprehended a female. The male suspect ran through several backyards and has not been located. He was last seen in the area north east of 56 Street and Avenue N.