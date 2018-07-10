Kearney Police investigate shooting

Kearney, Neb. — On Monday at 6:22 P.M. Officers of the Kearney Police Department were called to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital for a subject who came to the emergency room seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the male 14 year old victim was apparently walking in the mid-west section of town, close to the railroad tracks. As he was walking a dark color car, unknown make and model, approached the victim. As the victim leaned into the car a male subject produced a handgun and shot him in the chest.

The victim then walked to a relative’s house where he was taken to the hospital. The investigation is in the early stages and more information should be forthcoming. The victim is being treated at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital.

