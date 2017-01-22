Kearney Police respond to incident in Cabela’s parking lot

Kearney Police responded to an incident on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. that started in Cabela’s parking lot at 3600 Highway 30 E and ended with two people going to jail.

Police Sergeant Derek Luke says two males from out-of-state were having an argument inside a vehicle, the disagreement ended, and they went inside the store. Sergeant Luke says, “they ended up going to jail on some drug-related charges, but that was it.” Sergeant Luke says no one was injured. Asked whether suspected drugs were found in the car, Sergeant Luke responded, “we don’t have all that information yet.”

Sergeant Luke says, “what people thought was going on was actually a whole lot different that what was actually going on.”