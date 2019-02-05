Kearney Police say mother abandoned newborn twins at hospital

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363744 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News/Kearney Police Department | February 5, 2019
Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Police Officers were summoned to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Monday at 1:09 p.m.  on a report of infant male twins who were born at the hospital on Saturday, but hospital officials said the mother left the hospital, abandoning the babies.

The two male infants were placed in the custody of Health and Human Services. Kearney Police Department is working with CHI Health Good Samaritan and Health and Human Services to identify the mother of the twins, who apparently, gave false information upon admittance to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department non-emergency number at 308-237-2104.

 

