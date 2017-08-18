Kearney Public Schools receives $5,000 Monsanto Fund grant to Grow Agriculture Science Education.

Employees from Monsanto’s Kearney Production Facility recommended Kearney Public Schools to receive a $5,000 grant from the Monsanto Fund’s 2017 site grant initiative. Funds from the grant will be used to enhance the Agriculture Science Education Program thru the purchase of new textbooks and lab equipment.

“This grant will greatly enhance our students’ exploration of animal and plant sciences and develop the research and application skills to fill high demand jobs in central Nebraska. Jobs in the soil and plant sciences are expected to grow by 14 percent by 2024, environmental technicians by 19%, and environmental engineers by 25 percent,” said Macie Wippel, Agriculture teacher and FFA Co-Sponsor at Kearney High School (KHS).

“We have added more animal science and natural resources classes—which are already full. Thanks to Monsanto, our students will have access to the lab equipment that will elevate their learning and open new horizons in agriculture science,” said Kathleen Cullinan, Agriculture teacher and FFA Co-Sponsor at KHS.

Last year, KHS’ agriculture and science departments received a $25,000 grant from Monsanto to help launch the new agriculture program, and enhance new college and career-centered science courses. As a result of this previous support, KHS has been able to meet high student demand for more agriculture courses and projects.

“Kearney’s Agriculture and FFA programs continue to grow and it’s exciting to see the Monsanto Fund support the continued education of our area youth.” said Jeff Tremel, Site Lead at Kearney. “We’re proud to support Kearney’s Agriculture Science Program with this Monsanto Fund grant.”

This year, the Monsanto Fund awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address essential needs in rural communities. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7.5 million through this program over the last five years.