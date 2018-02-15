Kearney robbery suspect had recent arrest in Dawson County

A 22-year-old Kearney man suspected in a Kearney armed robbery was also recently arrested in Dawson County. Benjamen Luethke was arrested shortly after an armed robbery reported around 2:00am Thursday at Cunningham’s Journal, a nightclub in Kearney. A man wearing a ski mask entered the business after closing and confronted a female employee at gunpoint and demanded money. He then departed the area on foot but, was quickly apprehended a short distance from the scene. No injures were reported.

Luethke was arraigned in Buffalo County Court Thursday on charges of Burglary, Robbery, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Possession of Burglary Tools and Carry a Concealed Weapon. His bond was set at $250,000 cash, which means the full amount must be posted for his release from custody.

Luethke was previously arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs in Dawson County on February 12, 2018 around 2:40am. Court records indicated a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Overton interchange where a small fire was reported inside a vehicle with a man sitting in the passenger seat. The man later identified as Benjamen Luethke had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle and was subsequently arrested. Luethke was later released from the Dawson County Jail after he posted 10% of $1,000 bond.