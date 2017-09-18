Kearney selects new airline to serve as airport carrier

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Kearney city officials have chosen a new air carrier to replace an air service that declared bankruptcy in August.

The Kearney City Council voted 5-0 to select SkyWest Airlines at a special meeting on Monday. The city will recommend the airline to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a two-year service contract.

Seven carriers submitted 17 proposals to the DOT. The DOT is expected to award the essential air service contract in late September or early October.

City officials had to scramble to find a new airline after Peninsula Airways declared bankruptcy just 10 months after the city approved a two-year lease with the Anchorage, Alaska-based carrier. The air service gave notice at the beginning of August that it intended to discontinue service in Kearney.