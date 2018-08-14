Kearney shooting occurs during altercation

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized with a head wound following a shooting last evening at a residence in Kearney. Kearney Police were dispatched at 10:34pm to 1925 Avenue F regarding a shooting. Officers discovered a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 19-year-old man who had been physically assaulted.

The 24-year-old man, identified as Joshua Rose of Kearney, was transported by ambulance to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. The 19-year-old man refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported. Kearney Police says the case is under investigation and very fluid at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department, 308-237-2104or CrimeStoppers at 308-237- 3424 to report the information.