Kearney Taco Johns robbed

KEARNEY – The Kearney Police Department is investigating a robbery at Taco Johns.

On Monday, at 11:30 p.m., an unknown male dressed in all black entered the rear doors of the Taco Johns located at 419 East 25th street. That subject brandished a handgun inside the business, and took a small amount of cash before departing. At this time the case is still under investigation by the Kearney Police Department, and we are requesting your assistance in identifying the suspect pictured

The subject is armed and should be considered dangerous. If anyone has information on the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact the KPD at (308) 233-5260 or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers (308) 237-3424 in regards to this open case.