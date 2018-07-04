Kearney to be site of NPPD July board meeting

Live streaming will not be available for the July 12 session

Columbus, Neb. – The July meeting of the Nebraska Public Power District’s Board of Directors will be held in Kearney, rather than its normal location at NPPD’s General Office headquarters in Columbus.

The Thursday, July 12 Board meeting will be held at the Younes Conference Center located at 416 W Talmadge Road,

Kearney.

NPPD’s Board of Directors annually conducts one of its meetings each year at other locations across the state in order to provide more opportunities for the public to attend. The Board has previously met in Brownville, Sutherland, Scottsbluff, Norfolk,

Doniphan, and York in 2017.

Due to the technologies used and installed at NPPD’s headquarters in Columbus, live streaming of the Board meeting will not be available for this meeting. Thursday’s session is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. (Central) with concurrent meetings for Energy Supply, and Customer and Support Services

committees.

The full Board meeting will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. with an

official welcome from NPPD Board member Melissa Freelend of Kearney, followed by the Board’s strategic business session.

The Board will continue in session until 12 noon, break for lunch and resume the meeting at 1 p.m. The public comment period will take place at 1:00 p.m. A full Board agenda with times will be posted at http://www.nppd.com/about-us/board-of-directors/meetings on or before July 5.