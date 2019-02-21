Kearney woman arraigned on 3 counts of Motor Vehicle Homicide

Felony charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide while Driving Under the Influence was read in Dawson County Court Thursday morning to a 20-year-old Kearney woman. Angelique Kampmann was arraigned before Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman. Kampmann is also charged with Driving Under the Influence while causing Bodily Injury and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. It stems from a two-vehicle crash about two miles east of Overton on Highway 30 that occurred around 2:00am on October 16, 2018.

Bond for Kampmann was set at 10% of $20,000. One of the conditions of her bond is that she is not to drive a motor vehicle for any reason. Kampmann waived the right to a preliminary hearing on the felony charges. Judge Wightman then set her case for arraignment in Dawson County District Court on March 18, 2019 at 9:30am.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol a car, driven by Kampmann, was traveling southbound when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck another vehicle. Three passengers in Kampmann’s vehicle were all pronounced dead at the scene. They included Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton, Karli Michael, 27 of Pontiac, Illinois, and Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney. Kampmann, 20 of Elm Creek, and another passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, of Kearney, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The State Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicated that alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, Kasey Rayburn, 37, of Elm Creek, was examined by emergency medical personnel on the scene and was not transported to a hospital. She has since been charged in Dawson County Court with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol- First Offense. A written plea of not guilty was entered into court records. Rayburn’s arraignment in the case is set for March 19, 2019 at 9:00am.