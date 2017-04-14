Kearney woman pleads in stabbing case

A Kearney woman pled no contest to a charge of First Degree Assault Thursday in Gosper County District Court. Charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony were dismissed against 57-year-old Deborah Rivera during the hearing as part of a plea agreement.

According to Gosper County Attorney Todd Wilson and previous court testimony, Rivera went to the home of 56-year-old Ruben Rivera near Elwood Reservoir on September 4, 2016. Ruben Rivera was stabbed in the mid-section with a paring knife. Ruben was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center and then transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where he underwent surgery for a stab wound that was determined to be about 4″ deep in the lower left abdomen. Deborah was taken into custody a short time after fleeing the scene.

During the hearing, District Judge Jim Doyle found Rivera guilty of the Ist Degree Assault charge. She faces from 1 to 50 years in prison when she is sentenced on May 24, 2017 at 1:30pm.