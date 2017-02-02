class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212751 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Kearney woman pleads not guilty child abuse charge | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | February 2, 2017
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A 50-year-old Kearney woman has pleaded not guilty to a child abuse charge.

Online court records say Rebacca Hofaker-Zeller entered the plea last month. Her next court hearing is scheduled for March 3. The records don’t show that a trial date has been set.

A court document says a Buffalo County sheriff’s deputy arrested Hofaker-Zeller in December after day care workers discovered bruises and red marks on the face of one of her daughters. The girl and two sisters told social workers about being struck with an open hand and spanked with a belt.

