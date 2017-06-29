Kearney woman to serve probation and jail in Gosper Co. stabbing

A 57-year-old Kearney woman was ordered to serve 60 days in the Dawson County Jail and 5 years probation in the stabbing of her estranged husband last fall in rural Gosper County. The sentence on Deborah Rivera was imposed by Gosper County District Judge Jim Doyle Wednesday afternoon at the Gosper County Courthouse in Elwood. Another 30 day jail sentence was added at the end of her probation but, could be waived upon successful completion of probation.

Rivera had gone to the home of her estranged husband, 56-year-old Ruben Rivera near Elwood Reservoir on September 4, 2016. Ruben was stabbed in the mid-section with a paring knife and underwent surgery for a stab wound that was determined to be about 4″ deep in the lower left abdomen. Deborah was taken into custody a short time after fleeing the scene.

During the sentencing hearing, Gosper County Attorney Todd Wilson described it as an unusual crime for Gosper County, “we don’t have crimes like this in Gosper County very often”. But at the same time he asked the Court to consider it as a “serious crime. There’s serious violence involved. She stabbed the victim with a knife. If it had been in a different location, Mr. Rivera may not be with us today. Just happened that it was not in a vital part of his body so he’s lucky that way.”

Defense Attorney Charles Brewster referred to the presentencing report saying that Rivera has no significant prior record, “there’s no history of violence here. She’s a family-type person, she cares a great deal for her children and her grandchildren. She’s been a very hard worker over the years, she’s not afraid of work.” He add that she has the support from many of her peers, friends and family.

At the time of the incident, Brewster said Rivera was under a tremendous amount of stress, “to the point that she didn’t really know what she was doing.” He said Rivera regrets it and “knows she was wrong.”

Brewster acknowledged it was serious offense “but, there’s no indication from this (presentence) report that she’s going to re-offend. There’s no indication that she’s a danger to society at all” and she’s taken “tremendous steps to correct” her situation.

In speaking on her own behalf, Rivera apologized for what happened in the incident.

Judge Doyle said he took into consideration her law-abiding conduct prior to the case. He acknowledged the breakdown of her marriage but, he said she also put herself in a situation of “irrational conduct”. He said he also took into consideration the seriousness of the offense and told her “there are ways to resolve disputes like this” including reaching out for help from other people.